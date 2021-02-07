Qtum Price Tops $4.28 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00011107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $417.53 million and approximately $825.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,141,124 coins and its circulating supply is 97,621,704 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

