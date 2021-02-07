Qtum Price Tops $4.28 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00011107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $417.53 million and approximately $825.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Buying and Selling Qtum
Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
