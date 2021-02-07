Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00011140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $416.72 million and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,139,528 coins and its circulating supply is 97,620,108 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

