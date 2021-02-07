QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

