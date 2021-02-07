QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

