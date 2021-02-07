Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Tops $25.00 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $86,084.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00344325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000245 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010908 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,232,806 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

