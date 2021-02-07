Quark Trading Down 5% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $468.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

