Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $208.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

