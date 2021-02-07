QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $161,391.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

