QUINADS Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One QUINADS coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $214,832.08 and approximately $16.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094440 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003605 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

QUINADS Coin Profile

QUIN is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.