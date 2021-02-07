QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One QunQun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $220,163.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QunQun has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.01 or 0.06212112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016874 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QUN is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.