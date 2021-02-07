Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $67.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Radware reported sales of $67.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $248.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.48 million to $248.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $269.35 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

RDWR opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radware by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

