Ragnarok (RAGNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $6,231.50 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

