Raise (RAISE) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Raise token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $42,696.64 and $38.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00186199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232133 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

