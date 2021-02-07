RAMP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.50 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $37.61 million and $10.50 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,769,311 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

