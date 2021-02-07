Rapidz (RPZX) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $7,369.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

