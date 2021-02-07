Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 82% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $12,461.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00176435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00229808 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

