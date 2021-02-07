Ravencoin Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $248.33 million and approximately $64.09 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,083,160,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.