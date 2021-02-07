Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of VBTX stock remained flat at $$28.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 389,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,271. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Veritex by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

