Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,031,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

