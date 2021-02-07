RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.52. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

