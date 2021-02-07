RChain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.98 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, RChain has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $306,103.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

