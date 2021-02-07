Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) vs. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Financial Survey

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.58 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $18.78 million 6.86 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luokung Technology.

Summary

Luokung Technology beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

