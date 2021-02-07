RED Market Capitalization Reaches $385,621.75 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $385,621.75 and approximately $22,635.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00390182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

