Redd Trading Up 14.2% This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,073.70 or 1.00048660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00064816 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000238 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

