ReddCoin Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $886,711.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.76 or 1.00226179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.27 or 0.01083588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00302816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00213927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00034606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

