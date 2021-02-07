RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01246410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.76 or 0.06458752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

