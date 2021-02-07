Reef Hits Market Cap of $76.91 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $76.91 million and $87.58 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.01161103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.74 or 0.06266411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016924 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

