reflect.finance Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $614,848.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,476,813 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

