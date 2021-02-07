reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $614,848.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,476,813 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

