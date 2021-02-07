Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

