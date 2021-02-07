Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $726.34 million and $163.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01114573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.37 or 0.06166022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016763 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

