renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $668.16 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $38,922.53 or 0.99800800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $668.16 million and $26.08 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00176606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00229824 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00072593 BTC.

renBTC’s total supply is 17,166 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

