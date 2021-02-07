Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 22.5% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $17.92 million and $77,571.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01228648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.29 or 0.06693442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

