renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $222,070.91 and approximately $1.52 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 138.8% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00177495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00240273 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00074404 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

