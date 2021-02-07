Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,774,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

