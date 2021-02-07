Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

