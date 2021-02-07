Rentberry Reaches Market Cap of $142,150.55 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $142,150.55 and approximately $646.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.72 or 0.01237424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.14 or 0.06273796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

