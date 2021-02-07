Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

