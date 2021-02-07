Request Price Reaches $0.0490 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Request has a market cap of $49.00 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

