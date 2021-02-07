Request (REQ) Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $48.85 million and $806,674.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.01259348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.82 or 0.06993787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

