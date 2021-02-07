Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

NYSE LII opened at $274.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $71,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

