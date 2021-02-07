Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Avantor stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

