Reviewing Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) & Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A Mueller Water Products 7.47% 13.39% 6.11%

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Mueller Water Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $21.10 million 16.39 $2.74 million N/A N/A Mueller Water Products $964.10 million 2.06 $72.00 million $0.52 24.12

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Mueller Water Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Water Products 0 5 5 0 2.50

Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 11.28%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. In addition, the company offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks. It offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The company was formerly known as Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd in November 2020. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. This segment offers its products under Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. It offers products under Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

