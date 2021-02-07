REVV 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $2.28 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,729,802 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

