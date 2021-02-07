RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $204.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

