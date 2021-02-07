RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,485 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

