RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 651,048 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 452,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,381 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.