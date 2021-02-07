RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 278.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

