RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

