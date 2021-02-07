RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

